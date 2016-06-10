June 10 Precise Biometrics
* Says Precise BioMatch Mobile integrated in smartphones
from a leading Japanese vendor.
* Precise Biometrics' algorithm solution for fingerprint
recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile, has
through cooperation with Fingerprint Cards been
integrated in two smartphones from a leading Japanese vendor.
* Says integration will generate royalty revenue starting
from Q2 2016.
* Says royalty revenues are based on the number of sensors
Fingerprint Cards delivers to the device manufacturer and cannot
be forecasted.
* Fingerpringt Cards said earlier on Friday their sensor
FPC1145 is featured in Sharp's new smartphones AQUOS ZETA SH-04H
and AQUOS Xx3.
