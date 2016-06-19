June 19 Ericsson
* Informs about an investigation in Greece relating to a
defense agreement signed in 1999
* Says Greek authorities have, for a period of time,
conducted investigations into arms deals in Greek defense sector
* Says one investigation involves an agreement in which
Ericsson Microwave Systems, which was sold by Ericsson in 2006,
delivered an airborne radar system to Greece. The
contract was signed in 1999
* Says commented publicly on this
case more than two years ago, including in conjunction with its
Annual General Meeting.
* Says recently, as part of ongoing investigation, seven
current and former ericsson employees have been served with
summons in preliminary investigation proceedings by a greek
prosecutor
* Says has not been contacted by any authority in this
matter.
