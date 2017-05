June 20 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :

* Says convenes extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to approve 1.5 billion rouble ($23.19 million) loan from United Grain Company

* United Grain Company has 50.99 percent stake in the company Source text: bit.ly/23kP53t

