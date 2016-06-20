BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Catena Media Plc :
* Enters sportsbook segment via acquisition of Spelbloggare.se and launch in UK
* Purchase price amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million), with additional earn-out of maximum 2.5 million euros
* Acquires all affiliate related assets from Swedish sportsbook affiliate Spelbloggare.se and underlying technology
* Says has in May started its own sportsbook affiliate product in United Kingdom with the domain www.latestbettingsites.co.uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes