BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
June 20 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Directorate change
* Resignations of dame kate barker and francesca barnes from board of directors with immediate effect.
* Board of electra private equity plc ( "company") announces today resignations of dame kate barker and francesca barnes from board of directors with immediate effect
* Company has engaged a search firm to find two additional independent non-executive directors, one of whom will take role of senior independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c