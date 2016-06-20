BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC)
* Fingerprint Cards (FPC) launches touch fingerprint sensor for the entry-level segment of the smartphone market.
* As previously announced, FPC estimates its addressable market for fingerprint sensors to reach approximately 600 million units in 2016, to grow to just over one billion units in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes