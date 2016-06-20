BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Circassia announces top-line results from cat allergy late-stage study
* Primary endpoint not achieved
* Powerful placebo response eliminated ability to identify treatment effect
* Will stop recently initiated registration study of its grass allergy treatment
* Will also stop preparatory work for a dose-ranging study of its ragweed allergy therapy
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately