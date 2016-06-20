BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Inter RAO :
* Says board approves divesting stake in National data centers LLC by its unit, Inter RAO - Information Technologies (Inter RAO - IT)
* Inter RAO - IT decreased its participation interest from 50 percent to 0 percent in the charter capital of National data centers on June 16
* National data centers is Inter RAO's joint venture with Rostelecom Source text - bit.ly/201C5hb
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes