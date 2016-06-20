BRIEF- Hotto Link unit announces business alliance with Reddit
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
June 20 Ausy SA :
* Randstad France to launch a voluntary takeover bid in cash on Ausy
* Randstad France offer for Ausy based on price 55.0 euros ($62.35) per share, 63.25 euros per ORNANE and 39.1 euros per BSAAR
* Board unanimously supports friendly combination
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes