BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
June 20 Kontigo Care AB :
* New share issue oversubscribed at 112 percent
* Overallotment option excercised to about 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($279,316)
* Rights issue provides Kontigo Care with proceeds of 21.1 million crowns before issue expenses
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: