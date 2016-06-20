June 20 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings, inc. Refinances debt, providing greater financial flexibility

* Says company expects annualized reduction of interest expense to be approximately $20 million

* Says bank of america merrill lynch and SunTrust Robinson humphrey, inc. Acted as joint lead arrangers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)