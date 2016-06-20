GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
June 20 (Reuters) -
* Nevada sunrise options nevada lithium projects to north south petroleum corp.
* Nevada sunrise gold corp says to grant an option to north south petroleum corp to earn working interests in 5 of its lithium exploration projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant