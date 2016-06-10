June 10 Baidu Inc :

* Baidu Inc Says On June 8, 2016 Co Signed A Five-Year US$2 billion term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of 21 arrangers

* Facilities include $1 billion five-year bullet maturity term loan, $1 billion five-year revolving facility, priced at 110 basis points over libor Source text: 1.usa.gov/24F3dDM