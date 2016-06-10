June 10 (Reuters) -

* Ares Management Lp says final closing of its third European direct lending fund, Ares Capital Europe III

* Ares Management Lp says Ace III was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of EUR2.5 billion, above its initial target of EUR2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)