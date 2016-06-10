BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 (Reuters) -
* Ares Management Lp says final closing of its third European direct lending fund, Ares Capital Europe III
* Ares Management Lp says Ace III was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of EUR2.5 billion, above its initial target of EUR2.0 billion
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.