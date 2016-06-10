BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 10 RBA Holdings Ltd :
* Update on business rescue process of the companies in business rescue in the RBA Group
* Creditors have provided an extension for publication of business rescue plans for companies in business rescue to 29 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information