June 10 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* The company and Beta Bionics to collaborate on development of first-in-class dual-hormonal
bionic pancreas system for treatment of people with type 1 diabetes
* Financial guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Synergistic match of Beta Bionics' dual-hormonal, artificial, or bionic, pancreas device
platform, iLet, and Zealand's liquid stable glucagon analog, ZP4207
* Expected next step under collaboration is initiation of clinical trials in H2 2016
* In future trials, the company will evaluate a multiple-dose version of its proprietary
novel glucagon analog, ZP4207, with ilet
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)