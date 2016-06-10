June 10 Viacom Inc :

* NAI owns about 79.8% of Viacom's Class A common stock and about 10% of Viacom's common equity

* On June 6, 2016, National Amusements Inc and NAI Entertainment Holdings Llc (together, 'NAI') delivered two actions by written consent

* NAI asserted in notice that purported bylaw amendments were effective immediately

* Says remaining 90% of Viacom's common equity is owned by non-controlling public stockholders of Viacom

* Bylaw amendments require that any sale or deal affecting Paramount must be unanimously approved by all members of Viacom board then in office

* Bylaw amendments specify that Viacom board can amend bylaws only by affirmative vote of all members of board then in office

* NAI claimed actions by written consent effected certain amendments to Viacom's corporate bylaws