June 10 Terumo Cardiovascular Systems

* Terumo cardiovascular systems says fda lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at terumo cardiovascular systems' ann arbor facility

* Terumo cardiovascular systems says terumo cvs will resume distribution of its monitoring systems this summer

* Expects to scale up production of its heart-lung machines after it completes engineering projects to manage obsolescence issues