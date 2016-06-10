BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 10 Gawker Media LLC
* files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - court filing
* Says its estimated liabilities are worth $100 million to $500 million
* Says its estimated assets are worth between $50 mln -$100 mln
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information