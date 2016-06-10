CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Nikkei:
* Chori to lift revenue in its textile trading business in Vietnam to 5 billion yen ($46.7 million) in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
* During fiscal 2017, Chori plans to quintuple to 15 the number of co's it has cooperative relationships with for textile trading in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1PkwEnw Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.