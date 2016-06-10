June 10 (Reuters) -

* Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21% to 10 billion yen ($93.7 million) this year - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings' real estate business sales are on track to rise 9% to 22.8 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/21df8b2)