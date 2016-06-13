June 13 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens terminates relationship with theranos; will be closing operations at all 40 theranos wellness centers in arizona

* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations

* Will be working over next several days to help transition customers

* Believe it is in our customers' best interests to terminate our partnership

* Informed theranos that tests collected at its wellness centers at walgreens in arizona must be sent only to theranos' certified lab in phoenix area

* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all issues raised by cms have been fully resolved

* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)