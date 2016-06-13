June 13 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens terminates relationship with theranos; will be
closing operations at all 40 theranos wellness centers in
arizona
* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be
offered through any walgreens locations
* Will be working over next several days to help transition
customers
* Believe it is in our customers' best interests to
terminate our partnership
* Informed theranos that tests collected at its wellness
centers at walgreens in arizona must be sent only to theranos'
certified lab in phoenix area
* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all
issues raised by cms have been fully resolved
