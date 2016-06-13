June 13 Dish Network Corp
* Tribune broadcasting company blacks out dish customers in
33 markets; dish offers free over-the-air antennas to affected
customers
* Tribune rejected dish offer to extend contract, including
retroactive "true-up" for new rates
* Offering over air antennas at no cost so that customers in
affected markets can watch tribune's local broadcast channels
for free
* Tribune is demanding an unreasonable rate increase for
channels that are available for free over air
* Tribune is attempting to "force bundle" an unrelated and
low-performing cable channel, wgn america
