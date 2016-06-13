June 13 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune's 42 local stations and cable net wgn america
forced off dish
* Dish rejects offer to extend negotiations fans of tony
awards, nhl and nba will miss important telecasts
* Dish refuses to reach an agreement based on fair-market
value
* Have repeatedly offered dish a lengthy extension to
continue negotiations-unfortunately, dish rejected these offers
* Dish subscribers will lose access to local news, weather,
sports and traffic provided by tribune television stations in 33
markets
* Willing to accept same rates for our local stations and
wgn america that others are currently paying us
* Dish is notorious for forcing station groups and cable
nets off of its distribution system
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)