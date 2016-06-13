UPDATE 1-Bain, KKR, Broadcom among suitors lining up for Toshiba's chips business
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
June 13 Cellcom Israel Ltd :
* Company has notified Golan Telecom and its shareholders that Hot agreement constitutes material breaches of share purchase agreement
* Cannot estimate chances of regulatory approval of Hot agreement
* Notified Golan Telecom that breach of contract, would allow co to terminate SPA and demand payment of NIS 600 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report