June 13 Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Utilization of the over-allotment option in Wilson Therapeutics and notice of stabilization

* Company granted an over-allotment option of 1.3 million new shares, corresponding to 15 percent of number of shares in offering

* Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners have exercised the over-allotment option for 371,958 new shares

* Company will thereby be provided with additionally about 18.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)

* Company has been provided with about 435.6 million crowns in total as a result of offering, before issue expenses

Source text: bit.ly/1VUcKGu

($1 = 8.2937 Swedish crowns)