June 13 GVC Holdings Plc :

* On June 9, New Jersey division of gaming enforcement issued an order concluding its preliminary investigation of GVC in connection with its acquisition of Bwin.Party

* DGE determined that New Jersey licenses held by Bwin.Party shall remain valid under GVC's ownership and a transactional waiver is not needed in connection with existing New Jersey contracts

* Additionally, DGE ordered termination of monitoring agreement under which Bwin.Party had been operating since acquisition by GVC