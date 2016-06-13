June 13 GVC Holdings Plc :
* On June 9, New Jersey division of gaming enforcement
issued an order concluding its preliminary investigation of GVC
in connection with its acquisition of Bwin.Party
* DGE determined that New Jersey licenses held by Bwin.Party
shall remain valid under GVC's ownership and a transactional
waiver is not needed in connection with existing New Jersey
contracts
* Additionally, DGE ordered termination of monitoring
agreement under which Bwin.Party had been operating since
acquisition by GVC
