BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans funds, asset acquisition, scraps private placement
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
June 13 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Is planning during five year period to invest about 900 million Swedish crowns ($108.46 million) to reduce consumption of energy in company's properties
* Aim is to reduce energy consumption by 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2980 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.