June 13 Ratos Ab says:

* Susanna Campbell to step down as CEO on July 1.

* Lars Johansson, Investment Director, will assume the position as Acting CEO.

* The board of directors has initiated this CEO change in order to fulfil Ratos's strategy and to increase shareholder value.

* The board of directors is of the opinion that Ratos at this stage needs a CEO with more operational experience.