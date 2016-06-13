BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Ericsson says:
* Enters Software partnership with Vimpelcom, worth over USD 1 billion.
* Partnership encompasses a complete overhaul of VimpelCom's IT infrastructure across 11 countries and 12 time zones.
* VimpelCom will digitalize and globalize its Business Support Systems (BSS) infrastructure using Ericsson's software and cloud technologies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.