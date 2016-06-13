June 13 Ericsson says:

* Enters Software partnership with Vimpelcom, worth over USD 1 billion.

* Partnership encompasses a complete overhaul of VimpelCom's IT infrastructure across 11 countries and 12 time zones.

* VimpelCom will digitalize and globalize its Business Support Systems (BSS) infrastructure using Ericsson's software and cloud technologies.