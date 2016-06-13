India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 Fitch On Japan
* Fitch affirms japan at 'A'; outlook revised to negative
* Japan's credit profile benefits from sovereign's exceptionally strong debt tolerance and funding capacity
* Issue ratings on japan's senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'A',country ceiling affirmed at 'aa' , foreign-currency idr at 'f1
* Outlook revision primarily reflects fitch's decreased confidence in japanese authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation
* No longer expects consumption tax to rise in its base case
* Revised outlook on japan's idrs to negative from stable
* Boj already expanding japan's monetary base by about 16% of gdp annually, may face constraints in expanding qualitative and quantitative easing Source text for Eikon:
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)