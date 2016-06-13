June 13 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd

* As at 29 February 2016, MRI had a loan owing to Stellar Capital Partners in amount of approximately r12 million

* Should SCP seek to recover this loan and fail to provide ongoing financial support to MRI, it is unlikely that MRI will continue as a going concern into foreseeable future

* In process of exploring a number of opportunities with SCP to re-establish company as a going concern in either its current or another form