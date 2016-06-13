BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Moody's On Saudi Arabia:
* Saudi Arabia's approval of national transformation program is credit positive
* Even if Saudi Arabia implements part of NTP, it will benefit sovereign's credit quality by supporting its fiscal and economic strength
* Approval of NTP is credit positive because it offers a credible path to achieving fiscal and economic diversification away from oil (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
* Jakarta stocks spike on the upgrade news (Adds details, comments)