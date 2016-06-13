BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Ekspress Grupp As :
* Approves profit distribution proposal according to which legal reserve will be increased by 135,000 euros ($152,050.50) from 2015 net profit which is 2.7 million euros
* Dividends will be paid to shareholders 5 euro cents per share and 1.1 million euros will be allocated to retained earnings of previous periods
* Right to participate in distribution of profits applies to shareholders who have been registered in list of As Ekspress Grupp shareholders as of 29 June
* Dividends will be transferred to shareholder's bank account on 6 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.