BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Nokia
* says one-year Yuan 9.927 billion (EUR 1.36 billion) frame agreement, covering all of 2016, signed at Sino-German Economic Forum
* says China Mobile first to announce it will deploy Nokia's AirScale Base Station
* Nokia will continue delivery of mobile, fixed, IP routing, optical transport, customer experience management technologies and operational support as well as global services throughout the year
* says becomes a leading provider of innovative technologies in almost all areas of China Mobile's network Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.