BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Genovis AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed by about 10 percent
* Issue was subscribed for about 25.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.07 million)
* Through issue, Genovis receives proceeds of about 23 million crowns before issue expenses Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2742 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS