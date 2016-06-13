June 13 Genovis AB :

* Rights issue oversubscribed by about 10 percent

* Issue was subscribed for about 25.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.07 million)

* Through issue, Genovis receives proceeds of about 23 million crowns before issue expenses Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2742 Swedish crowns)