June 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals'

* Pershing Square - Unwound Over-the-counter European-style Put Options Referencing A Total Of 9.1 Mln Shares Of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Common stock

* Pershing Square - Also unwound otc american-style call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock, each put and call having expiration date of jan 20, 2017

* Pershing Square - Acquired american-style listed call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock with an expiration date of jan 18, 2019

* Pershing Square - In addition, it wrote otc european-style put options referencing 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock with expiration date of jan 18, 2019

* Pershing square capital management made the disclosures on valeant pharmaceuticals call and put options via an amended 13d filing with the u.s. Sec Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Ohg0KH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)