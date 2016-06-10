CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
June 10 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* On June 10, 2016, co entered into waiver and second amendment to third amended credit agreement with Wells Fargo
* Second amendment amends the credit agreement to terminate the availability of the revolving credit loan commitment
* Amendment amends credit agreement to change maturity date of revolving credit loans, term loan from Dec 31, 2018 to Dec 31, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UHJXCM
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.