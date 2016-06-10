June 10 Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* On June 10, 2016, co entered into waiver and second amendment to third amended credit agreement with Wells Fargo

* Second amendment amends the credit agreement to terminate the availability of the revolving credit loan commitment

* Amendment amends credit agreement to change maturity date of revolving credit loans, term loan from Dec 31, 2018 to Dec 31, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UHJXCM