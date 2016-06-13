UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)
June 13 Didi Chuxing:
* Received $600 million strategic investment from China Life Insurance
* Investment includes an equity investment of $300 million and a long-term debt investment of $305 million (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The "doom loop" between European banks and governments is weakening and investors are gradually discerning between individual bank risk and sovereign risk, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.