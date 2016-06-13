June 13 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Positive results from pivotal Phase III clinical trials with iGlarLixi

* Type 2 diabetes patients treated with iGlarLixi (formerly LixiLan) had significantly greater reductions in blood glucose (HbA1c) versus treatment with either lixisenatide or Lantus

* Treatment with iGlarLixi also resulted in body weight reduction versus Lantus

* Positive Phase III results support Zealand's potential for revenue growth from milestone payments and royalties on iGlarLixi, if approved

* Regulatory decisions by U.S. FDA and by EMA in Europe are expected in August and in Q1 2017, respectively