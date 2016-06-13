June 13 UBM Plc

* DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire

* Department of justice has filed its proposed settlement under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in relation to sale of PR Newswire to PWW Acquisition

* Expects government to grant early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period shortly, which would then permit parties to close transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: