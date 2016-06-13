BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Wins new major contracts in Mexico
* Assignment is for total of 329 systems
* Instruments will be delivered in the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/233Tnfa
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS