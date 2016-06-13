BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Philips Lighting BV :
* Full exercise of Philips Lighting over-allotment option
* Granted underwriters option to acquire up to 5.625 million additional issued ordinary shares at price of 20.00 euro per share
* Total number offered shares amounts to 43.125 million shares, which represents 28.75 percent of shares Source text: philips.to/24U4gBz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS