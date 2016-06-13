June 13 Fit Biotech Oy :

* Financial Supervisory Authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech

* Says authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech for its omission to fulfill obligation to publish prospectus

* Public warning relates to share issue carried out between September and December 2014, in which company offered new series D shares to public for amount exceeding 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million)