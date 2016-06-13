June 13 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says the company's rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 18.2 pct

Will as a result of rights issue receive gross proceeds of about 350 million Norwegian crowns ($42.37 million), before deduction of transaction costs ($1 = 8.2596 Norwegian crowns)