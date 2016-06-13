India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 Camping World Holdings Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $200.0 Mln
* Sec filing
* Intend to apply to list class a common stock under the symbol "cwh"
* Camping world holdings inc says goldman, sachs & co. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and credit suisse are among the underwriters to ipo
* Camping world holdings inc says baird, KeyBanc capital markets. Wells fargo securities and stephens inc are also among the underwriters to ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
