India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :
* Sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of co's common stock to be priced between $11.00 and $13.00 per share Source text (1.usa.gov/1XRshcj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)