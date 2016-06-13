India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13 Comtech Telecommunications Corp
* Files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million of shares - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)