BRIEF-IHH Healthcare says qtrly revenue 2.68 bln rgt vs 2.48 bln rgt
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
June 13 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :
* Enters into distribution agreement for Woulgan with the German distributor Rogg Verbandstoffe GmbH
* Agreement is in line Biotec's outlook to secure one or more distribution agreement in Germany during 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts
* ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF UP TO SEK 24.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS