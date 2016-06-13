June 13 AMPCO-PITTSBURGH Corp :

* Ampco-Pittsburgh subsidiaries to increase price on forged and cast rolls

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - increase is effective July 1, 2016, or as relevant contract terms permit.

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - union electric steel corporation will raise prices on forged and cast roll products that it and its subsidiaries produce globally